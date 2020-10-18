Sunil Narine cleared of suspected bowling action

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday said West Indies spinner Sunil Narine can continue to bowl after it found nothing illegal in his deliveries during an assessment that was prompted by an on-field caution earlier this month.

Narine’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), asked for the assessment after umpires suspected an illegal elbow bend in an Oct. 10 tie against Kings XI Punjab and issued a warning.

The clearance means the 32-year-old can continue bowling in this year’s tournament, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in India.