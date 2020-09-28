'Superman' Pooran stuns cricket world with six save

Nicholas Pooran stunned the cricket world and social media with a gravity-defying piece of fielding to prevent a six on a record-breaking night in the Indian Premier League.

Pooran dived cat-like to grab the ball at full stretch six feet (two metres) over the boundary before twisting in mid-air and backhanding it over the rope a split-second before he hit the ground.

The West Indian's acrobatics to deny Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson a six weren't enough, however, to stop his Kings XI Punjab side losing to the biggest run chase in IPL history in Sharjah on Sunday.