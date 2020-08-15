Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni, retires from international cricket

Dhoni had earlier posted a video montage with photographs at various points of his illustrious international career on his Instagram account. "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)," the 39-year-old wrote in his caption.

Both Dhoni and Raina are expected to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for which both of them arrived in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the team's departure for the UAE. The tournament starts from 19 September and will run till 10 November.

Most of Raina's international appearances came under Dhoni's captaincy. He scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODI matches, which included five centuries and 1,605 runs, including one century in 78 T20Is. He was the first Indian player to score a century in T20I cricket and the first from the country to score a century in all three formats of the game.