Suryakumar, Venkatesh shine as India post 184/5 against Windies

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket, however, this partnership was broken by Dominic Drakes as he bowled Rohit (7) in the 14th over. Venkatesh Iyer then joined Suryakumar in the middle and the duo brought some momentum to the innings.

In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Brief Scores: India 184/5 (Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer 35*; Roston Chase 1-23) vs West Indies.