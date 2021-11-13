T20I World Cup Final factfile

First T20 International meeting

17 February, 2005, Auckland

-- It was not only the first ever T20I between the two neighbours but the first ever men's international to be played in the format.

Australia won by 44 runs in front of 30,000 fans at Eden Park after making 214-5 in their 20 overs.

Captain Ricky Ponting top-scored with an unbeaten 98 off 55 balls with eight fours and five sixes.