Southee, Boult demolish WI as New Zealand level series

Tim Southee and Trent Boult combined to demolish the West Indies top-order as New Zealand scored a series-levelling victory in the second One-Day International (ODI) of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday.

After Finn Allen’s 96 anchored the Black Caps to 212 off 48.2 overs batting first on another challenging pitch, Southee and Bolt claimed three wickets apiece as the home side limped to 63 for seven off 22.4 overs when a second heavy shower resulted in a prolonged delay to the day/night fixture.