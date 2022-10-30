Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup

India's opening bowlers made early inroads on the quick and bouncy Perth wicket.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the space of three deliveries of the second over with Quinton de Kock out for one and Rilee Rossouw, who made a century in the previous match against Bangladesh, this time out lbw for nought.

Markram hit back with two fours but captain Temba Bavuma's dry run with the bat extended as he nicked one to the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik while attempting a scoop shot off Mohammed Shami.