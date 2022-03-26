Taijul awaits his opportunity

Taijul wasn’t part of the ODI squad and was busy in a training camp in Cape Town with other players who were selected only for the two-Test series.
Taijul and other “Test specialists” have now joined the other members of the Test squad in Durban ahead of the first Test, which will commence on 31 March.
Taijul, who is a regular starter in home Tests for Bangladesh, is not a shoo-in in away Tests. In his over seven-year-long Test career, Taijul has featured in just 12 away Tests.
Shakib Al Hasan’s absence in the first Test has bolstered Taijul’s chances of getting into the playing XI. If the opportunity comes, Taijul said, he is prepared for the challenge, “I always try to be prepared. I could get called up at any moment to play. A player should carry an attitude that whenever he gets an opportunity, he will make it count.”
Taijul and other Test-only cricketers were sent to South Africa well ahead of the Test series to give them an opportunity to get accustomed to the foreign conditions. Training at the Gary Kirsten Academy for almost two weeks has helped the players acclimatise to the conditions, said Taijul.
“Practicing here for a few days has benefited us. I didn’t face any problems while bowling in match situation training sessions. There is a similar breeze here (Durban). As I’ve already adapted to it over there, it didn’t really bother me,” Taijul said after a match situation training session at Chatsworth.
The Test squad trained at the Chatsworth Cricket Club in Durban on Saturday.