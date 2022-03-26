Cricket

Taijul awaits his opportunity

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam

Bangladesh shocked the cricket world in the very first Test of this calendar year when they pulled off a miraculous victory over reigning World Test champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was with the squad, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI. He still left his mark in the match by taking a brilliant catch as a substitute fielder. He was also overlooked for the second Test of the series.

In Bangladesh’s second tour of the year, they have already registered a historic first ever 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa. Taijul, whoever, once again saw his team achieve a landmark victory overseas from the sidelines.

Taijul wasn’t part of the ODI squad and was busy in a training camp in Cape Town with other players who were selected only for the two-Test series.

Taijul and other “Test specialists” have now joined the other members of the Test squad in Durban ahead of the first Test, which will commence on 31 March.

Taijul, who is a regular starter in home Tests for Bangladesh, is not a shoo-in in away Tests. In his over seven-year-long Test career, Taijul has featured in just 12 away Tests.

Shakib Al Hasan’s absence in the first Test has bolstered Taijul’s chances of getting into the playing XI. If the opportunity comes, Taijul said, he is prepared for the challenge, “I always try to be prepared. I could get called up at any moment to play. A player should carry an attitude that whenever he gets an opportunity, he will make it count.”

Taijul and other Test-only cricketers were sent to South Africa well ahead of the Test series to give them an opportunity to get accustomed to the foreign conditions. Training at the Gary Kirsten Academy for almost two weeks has helped the players acclimatise to the conditions, said Taijul.

“Practicing here for a few days has benefited us. I didn’t face any problems while bowling in match situation training sessions. There is a similar breeze here (Durban). As I’ve already adapted to it over there, it didn’t really bother me,” Taijul said after a match situation training session at Chatsworth.

The Test squad trained at the Chatsworth Cricket Club in Durban on Saturday.

