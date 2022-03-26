Taijul awaits his opportunity

Bangladesh shocked the cricket world in the very first Test of this calendar year when they pulled off a miraculous victory over reigning World Test champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was with the squad, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI. He still left his mark in the match by taking a brilliant catch as a substitute fielder. He was also overlooked for the second Test of the series.

In Bangladesh’s second tour of the year, they have already registered a historic first ever 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa. Taijul, whoever, once again saw his team achieve a landmark victory overseas from the sidelines.