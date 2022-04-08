Taijul Islam takes three to prevent South African batting dominance

Bangladesh left-arm spin bowler Taijul Islam took three wickets and prevented South Africa from dominating the first day of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67) made half-centuries as South Africa made 278 for five after winning the toss.

Taijul took three for 77 in 32 overs. He bowled unchanged from before lunch until after tea in a first spell of two for 63 in 24 overs.

Following controversy over umpiring during South Africa's 220-run win in the first Test in Durban, two of Taijul's wickets came after successful reviews.