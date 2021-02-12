Tamim hopeful of comeback in Dhaka Test

After day two of Dhaka Test against West Indies, Bangladesh are trailing by 304 runs. They clearly lost the control of the game, but Tamim Iqbal, believes Bangladesh need some big partnerships to make a good comeback in the match, reports UNB.



In reply to West Indies' first innings of 409 runs, Bangladesh scored 105 for four in 36 overs. Tamim was the highest run-scorer for the Tigers so far posting 44 on the board.



"The wicket was very good. Even when we took the wicket in our first innings, the wicket was very good to bat on. I think we lost four wickets due to our own mistakes, not for the good bowling. Had we lost only two wickets, we would have been in a better position in this game. Since we lost four, so they are in a better position now. If we have some big partnerships tomorrow, we'll be able to back to the game," Tamim told the media after day two.



