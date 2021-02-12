Tamim hopeful of comeback in Dhaka Test

After day two of Dhaka Test against West Indies, Bangladesh are trailing by 304 runs. They clearly lost the control of the game, but Tamim Iqbal, believes Bangladesh need some big partnerships to make a good comeback in the match, reports UNB.
In reply to West Indies' first innings of 409 runs, Bangladesh scored 105 for four in 36 overs. Tamim was the highest run-scorer for the Tigers so far posting 44 on the board.
"The wicket was very good. Even when we took the wicket in our first innings, the wicket was very good to bat on. I think we lost four wickets due to our own mistakes, not for the good bowling. Had we lost only two wickets, we would have been in a better position in this game. Since we lost four, so they are in a better position now. If we have some big partnerships tomorrow, we'll be able to back to the game," Tamim told the media after day two.
"The wicket showed nothing to be worried about. I think the wicket is still good to post a big total. Everything is depending on some good partnerships. I believe these two batsmen (Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who are unbeaten at the end of day two) can come up with a big partnership," he added.
After Mushfiqur and Mithun, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will come to bat. Tamim said these two also have the capabilities to do well against the bowling attack of West Indies. Liton had hit a fifty in the first game of the series in Chattogram while Mehidy had also hit a ton- his maiden ton in the format.
Of four wickets that Bangladesh have lost so far, two- Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar-- looked aggressive in the middle. Both of them played a drive to mid-wicket area and reached a fielder directly and got caught.
"I was a bit aggressive today. But apart from the shot that I got out, I didn't play any aggressive shot. I thought I should not go with a defensive mind and this is why I was a bit aggressive," Tamim explained.
At the start of the day, Bangladesh had a plan to wrap up the West Indies for something around 300. But they failed to do as the West Indies posted a mammoth first total of 409 runs.
"We wanted to get some early wickets and wrap them up for something below 300. But the wicket was good. They batted exceptionally well. (Alzarri) Joseph and the wicketkeeper (Joshua Da Silva) were also good at the wicket," Tamim added.
"The plan was to get the best out of the spinners. We expected the wicket to spin more, but unfortunately, the wicket wasn't a good one for the spinners. I don't know why. When we went with the same combination against West Indies earlier, we won against them," he further added.