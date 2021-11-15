Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series against Pakistan

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan which gets underway later this month.

The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on 26 November while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on 4 December. According to ESPNcricinfo, Tamim will miss the Test series due to a thumb injury which the opening batter had injured while playing in Everest Premier League in October this year.