Tamim joins as Tigers to play 2nd intra-squad match

Opener Tamim Iqbal was declared fit to play the second two-day intra-squad match, which will be held tomorrow (Monday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the capital.

Tamim was included in the Ryan Cook XI, led by Test skipper Mominul Haque. The other team—Ottis Gibson XI will be led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto. The opener missed the first game due to his niggles.

The match was held to give the players a chance to have some match practice ahead of the domestic season. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is currently devising a plan to bring back domestic cricket to the ground after the postponement of the Sri Lanka tour over the quarantine period issue between the BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket.