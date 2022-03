Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das gave Bangladesh an ideal start in the first powerplay in pursuit of 155 as the Tigers have reached 58-0 after 10 overs in the series-deciding final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Skipper Tamim is unbeaten on 40 off 35 balls while Liton Das is batting on 17 off 25 balls as the Tigers are 97 runs away from achieving a historic series win.