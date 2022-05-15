Tamim, Mushfiqur in race for 5000 Test runs

There will be an individual battle between the two best batters of the side - Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Both of the mainstays of Bangladesh are on the verge of 5000 runs in Test cricket with Mushfiqur being frontrunner, needing just 68 runs to reach the milestone, reports BSS.

Tamim now has 4848 runs under his belt but the kind of form he is in, it won't be surprising if he reaches the magical figure as the first Bangladeshi batter.

Mushfiqur could have reached this milestone in South Africa but he was going through an off-form, making him doubtful to touch the milestone ahead of Tamim. However the good thing is that he has a tremendous record against Sri Lanka, against whom, he got his first of three double centuries in 2013.