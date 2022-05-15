Tamim, Mushfiqur in race for 5000 Test runs

He in fact was the first batter of Bangladesh to hit a double ton. He had already scored 1043 runs at an average of 45.34 against Sri Lanka in 15 matches. Sri Lanka is the only team, against whom Mushfiqur scored more than 1000 runs.
Tamim meanwhile scored 784 runs in 11 matches at an average of 37.33 against Sri Lanka. His highest against the Island nation is 92, which meant he couldn't score a century against this side as of now.
Now the question is that who will win the battle between the two finest players to reach the magical milestone as the first Bangladeshi batter.