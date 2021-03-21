Tamim says batsmen must step up in next games

Bangladesh were sent to bat first after losing the toss and failed to show any plan against the hosts' pace-bowling attack. Trent Boult bagged four wickets while the other pacers also did well.



The visitors got bundled up for 131 - their lowest ODI total against the Kiwis after 2007.



"We had four-five soft dismissals which pushed us to the back foot," Tamim said. "Had we posted 250-260 runs on the board, the result could have been different."



New Zealand had to play this game without the service of their regular captain Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor.



New Zealand fielded three newcomers in the game. But the Tigers failed to capitalise on that and handed them a big win.