Tamim to start individual training Sunday

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is all set to join the individual training session, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Tamim has been in isolation now following his visit in England to consult a doctor for his intestinal pain. The quarantine part will be ended on Saturday after which the southpaw doesn’t want to waste any time as he is desperate to return to the practice pit.

The dashing left-hand opener has been away from cricket since mid-March, when the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the postponement of all cricketing activities.