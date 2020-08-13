Tamim to start individual training Sunday

BSS
Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal
Tamim IqbalProthom Alo File Photo

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is all set to join the individual training session, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Tamim has been in isolation now following his visit in England to consult a doctor for his intestinal pain. The quarantine part will be ended on Saturday after which the southpaw doesn’t want to waste any time as he is desperate to return to the practice pit.

The dashing left-hand opener has been away from cricket since mid-March, when the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the postponement of all cricketing activities.

Advertisement

“As per the government’s rule I have been in quarantine now. I can’t start any activities at this moment. The quarantine period will end on 15 August and I am hopeful to begin practice on 16 August,” Tamim told the reporters today.

Tamim will join the 27 cricketers, who have been training individually in accordance with standard health protocol at five venues across the country.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the programme ended on Thursday and the third phase with some new players, alongside Tamim, is set to start on Sunday. The first phase of the individual training programme was held on 19-27 July.

The conditioning camp for Bangladesh’s upcoming Sri Lanka tour however will begin in mid-September, according to the BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan.

More News

Pakistan bat in 2nd Test against England

England's Joe Root and Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the coin toss before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Bulked-up Starc hopes to test 160kph mark

Australia's Mitchell Starc during the Fourth Test match of Ashes 2019 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on 8 September 2019

Bangladesh- Sri Lanka Test series begins 24 Oct

Bangladesh- Sri Lanka Test series begins 24 Oct

Shakib is world class, will get into the groove quickly: Russell Domingo

Shakib Al Hasan