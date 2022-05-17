Tamim ton powers Bangladesh to 220-3 at Tea

Tamim Iqbal completed his 10th Test century before Sri Lanka clawed their way back into the contest with quick strikes in the first Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Tamim was batting on 133 after reaching the milestone with a four and single off Asitha Fernando off successive balls but Bangladesh were reduced to 220-3 at tea on the third day.

The hosts, who resumed on 76-0, were trailing Sri Lanka's first innings total of 397 runs by 177 at the break, with Mushfiqur Rahim accompanying Tamim on 14.