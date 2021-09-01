Tamim withdraws him from T20I world cup

Tamim further said, "Actually, I will not play in the World Cup. There are some reasons behind this. One of the main reasons is I have not played in this format for a long time. The second reason is my injury. However, I don’t think injury is a big problem. Hopefully, I will recover from the injury before the World Cup.”

“But the issue that drove me to take this decision is that I did not play in the last 15-16 T20I matches. I think it would not have been fair if I replace the players who played in my place in those matches. I am not sure, but I believe I would have been selected for the T20I World Cup squad. But I don’t think that would have been fair. I have told this to the chief selector and the board president. So, most probably you would not see me in the World Cup. However, I always have my best wishes for the World Cup team,” he added.