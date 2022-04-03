Cricket

Taskin ends Elgar’s resistance

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Taskin Ahmed appeals for a wicket against Dean Elgar on Sunday.
Taskin Ahmed appeals for a wicket against Dean Elgar on Sunday.AFP

Taskin Ahmed finally ended Dean Elgar’s resistance, dismissing him for 64 early in the post-lunch session on Day 4 of Bangladesh’s first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Taskin, who is suffering from shoulder troubles, bowled an in-swinging delivery that evaded Elgar’s bat and hit him on his knee roll.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The umpire had initially given it not out. But Bangladesh reviewed the decision and got it overturn.

But South Africa are placed comfortably in the match as they are on 116-2, leading by 185 runs.

Temba Bavuma, who made 93 in the previous innings, replace Elgar and joined Keegan Peterson, who is batting on 30.

Advertisement

Earlier, went to lunch on 105-1, leading by 174 runs, after starting the day on 6-0.

Elgar, who made 67 in the first innings, was dropped in the slips twice, on 34 off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and on 43 off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement