Taskin ends Elgar’s resistance

The umpire had initially given it not out. But Bangladesh reviewed the decision and got it overturn.
But South Africa are placed comfortably in the match as they are on 116-2, leading by 185 runs.
Temba Bavuma, who made 93 in the previous innings, replace Elgar and joined Keegan Peterson, who is batting on 30.
Earlier, went to lunch on 105-1, leading by 174 runs, after starting the day on 6-0.
Elgar, who made 67 in the first innings, was dropped in the slips twice, on 34 off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and on 43 off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain.