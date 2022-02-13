Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series

But the back pain during a game of BPL spoiled his smooth journey. However he didn’t feel that the time off from the game due to the injury would hamper his bowling rhythm.

“Hopefully I can bowl with same rhythm as I had done before the injury,” he remarked.

Taskin is one of the five players of Bangladesh to be in IPL auction but he said he is not thinking about that, rather he is considering to how he would keep him fully fit and play all matches for the country across three formats.

“I am not losing my sleeping thinking about IPL. If I get a team, it would be great but if not, there will be no regret. Moreover we have some Test matches and some important ODI and T20I matches coming up. I am only focusing on those matches and play for my country,” he concluded.