Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win

Taskin Ahmed placed Bangladesh in the driver's seat with a five-wicket haul and skipper Tamim Iqbal did the rest with a splendid knock as the Tigers made history in Centurion with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the third One-Day International to seal their first ever series win in South Africa against the Proteas on Wednesday.

Taskin claimed 5-35, his second ODI fifer, while Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets to restrict South Africa to a paltry 154 in 37 overs at the Super Sport Park.

The South Africa innings crumbled after a good start as opening batter Janneman Malan's 39-run innings at the top remained their highest score of the innings.