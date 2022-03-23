Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win

Tamim and Liton Das then set the tone in the chase with a brilliant 127-run opening stand that made Bangladesh’s victory just a matter of time.
Liton departed for 48 but Tamim remained unbeaten on 87 while Shakib gave him company at the other end with 18 runs to take the Tigers to 156-1 in 26.3 overs.
Batting first, openers Malan and Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a flying start. The pair raced to 46 off just 40 deliveries before Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by removing Quinton.
Quinton attempted to hit Miraz over long-off but miscued his shot. The ball went up in the air and Mahmudullah took a safe catch. Taskin then took the wind out of the South Africa innings with two quick strikes.
Taskin first dismissed Kyle Verreynne for nine in the 13th over and in his following over he claimed the wicket of the well set Malan. Shakib Al Hasan then joined the party by trapping skipper Temba Bavuma leg-before wicket for two.
Shoriful Islam returned to the attack and struck on the very first delivery of his second spell. His ball took off from a good length, surprising Rassie van der Dussen, who could not take his bat out of the line and ended up giving a simple catch to Miraz at point.
Taskin then made things worse for the hosts, taking the wicket of Pretorius and expose the Protea tail.
Taskin didn't stop there as he then removed the dangerous David Miller for 16 in the 29th over. Miller tried to pull a ball directed towards his hips, only to give an easy catch to Mushfiq which he gleefully received.
Taskin completed his five-wicket haul the same over by removing Rabada for a duck.
Keshav Maharaj frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers with a 28-run innings. His resistance ended through a run out and with his dismissal the South Africa innings also came to an end.
The pressure was on Bangladesh’s opening pair, as a solid partnership from them would place the visitors well on track to a historic victory and a brief one would give the hosts a foothold in the match.
But by the time the opening partnership ended, Bangladesh was just 28 runs away from the finish line.
Tamim and Liton played cautiously in the first few overs before letting loose. Tamim, especially, was the aggressor of the duo. Tamim hit four boundaries off South Africa's spearhead Kagiso Rabada in the 10th over which destroyed the confidence of the hosts.
But the opening pair has Maharaj to thank as the spinner dropped Liton at point in the first over when he was batting on only one.
Maharaj ended up taking Liton’s wicket but Tamim and Shakib then formed an unbeaten 29-run stand to guide them to victory.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the first ODI at the same venue by 38 runs. South Africa bounced back with a seven-wicket win in Johannesburg but the Tigers had the last laugh.
Both teams will now face off in a two-Test series, which will begin on 28 March.