Taskin triple strike puts Bangladesh on top

Taskin first dismissed Kyle Verreynne for nine in the 13th over when the right-hander played a delivery onto his stumps. In his following over he claimed the wicket of the well set Malan for 39 by forcing the opener to edge a ball to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.
Shakib Al Hasan then joined the party by trapping skipper Temba Bavuma leg-before wicket for two.
Shoriful Islam then returned to the attack and struck on the very first delivery of his second spell. His ball took off from a good length, surprising Rassie van der Dussen,, who could not take his bat out of the line and ended up giving a simple catch to Miraz at point.
Taskin then made things worse for the hosts, taking the wicket of Pretorius to end the 24-run resistance and expose the Protea tail.
David Miller is unbeaten on eight and tail-ender Keshav Maharaj is yet to open his account at the other end.
Earlier, the hosts won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bowl first for the first time in the series.
The series is currently all square at 1-1.