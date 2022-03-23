Taskin triple strike puts Bangladesh on top

The bowlers led by Taskin Ahmed have put Bangladesh in the driving seat halfway into the South Africa innings by restricting the hosts to 107-6 after 25 overs in the series-deciding final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock had given their team a flying start. The pair raced to 46 off just 40 deliveries before Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the partnership by removing Quinton.

Quinton attempted to hit Miraz over long-off but miscued his shot. The ball went up in the air and Mahmudullah took a safe catch.

Taskin Ahmed then took the wind out of the South Africa innings with two quick strikes.