Taskin,Taijul hand Bangladesh a good morning on Day 2

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets while spinner Taijul Islam took one in the morning session on the second day of the second and final Test against hosts Sri Lanka at Pallekele stadium, Kandy on Friday.

Overnight centurion Lahiru Thirimanne (140) was the first to return to pavilion in the first ball of 105th over. The shortish and down the leg side ball of Taskin was not the greatest delivery. Thirimanne looked to tuck it off his hip, and ended up sending a little feather to the keeper Liton Das. Taskin bowled with lot of heart in his first over as well.

Just two balls later, in the second over of Taskin in the morning, he sent another fiery length ball, hitting the pitch on a good length on off stump, and straightening off the deck. The ball beat Angelo Mathews’ outside edge as he pressed forward to defend. Ultra Edge showed a spike as the ball passed bat, but no one appealed.