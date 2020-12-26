Taylor, Williamson rescue New Zealand after early Pakistan strike

A half century from Ross Taylor in a century stand with Kane Williamson rescued New Zealand from a troubled start on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

After Shaheen Afridi snapped up two quick wickets to have the Black Caps at 13 for two, the veteran batsmen had lifted New Zealand to 128 for two by tea.

Taylor put his run of modest scores in the recent West Indies series behind him, posting his 34th half century to be not out for 66.

Williamson needs just one further run for his 33rd half century.

When Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl on a typical New Zealand green wicket, Afridi and Mohammad Abbas were immediately on target with a swing and seam session that quickly removed the New Zealand openers.