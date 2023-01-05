Khawaja on cusp of double ton as Australia punish S Africa

An imperious Usman Khawaja was on the verge of a double century when rain interrupted Australia's run plunder against South Africa in the third Test on Thursday in Sydney.

In another dominant day for the hosts, Khawaja peeled off an unbeaten 195 for his highest Test score while Steven Smith passed a Don Bradman landmark with his 30th hundred.

At the rain-enforced close on day two, Australia were 475-4 with Matt Renshaw -- who tested positive for Covid at the start of the match -- five not out.

Australia are 2-0 up in the series and chasing a clean sweep.

Khawaja and Smith shared in a 209-run stand and Travis Head rammed home the initiative with a blistering 59-ball 70 to leave the visitors yet again facing an uphill task.