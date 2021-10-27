Team management resembles rehab centre for South African coaches: Mashrafe

Former Tigers skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has said the Bangladesh team management at present resembles a rehabilitation centre for South African coaches out of a job, reports UNB.

Mashrafe made the statement on social media after Bangladesh lost their first of the Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka by five wickets, from a good position. It was one of the matches that Bangladesh had aimed at to pave their way to the semi-finals.

“The current team management looks like a rehab centre for all the South African coaches out of a job to rehabilitate themselves by working,” Mashrafe wrote on his social media handle. “Sacking them is another problem because then you have to pay off the remaining amount in their contract. So as things stand, they can do as they wish as long as they are here.”