Tendulkar Jr. will have to prove himself: Zaheer Khan

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was picked “purely on skill” and the left-arm seamer will have to prove himself at this year’s Indian Premier League, the IPL franchise have said.

South African Chris Morris broke IPL auction records with his $2.24 million move to Rajasthan Royals on Thursday but all eyes were on the fate of the 21-year-old with Indian cricket’s most famous surname.

In the last purchase of the players’ auction in Chennai, Arjun joined Mumbai at his base price of two million Indian rupees ($27,522) having been their net bowler in the last IPL.

“We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis,” head coach Mahela Jayawardene said a video conference.