Terrific Jacks leads Chattogram to BPL playoff

Opener Will Jacks struck his career best 56 ball-91 as Chattogram Challengers confirmed playoff berth, securing a four-wicket win over Sylhet Sunrisers in their last match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday, reports BSS.

In a bid to exit the tournament with a winning note, Sylhet compiled a hefty 185-6 but their hopes were shattered by a marauding Jacks who led the charge to help Chattogram race to the victory (188-6) with five balls to spare. After this defeat Sylhet ended at the bottom table with just 3 points from 10 matches. They have won only one game and drawn one, courtesy of rain.

The win means Chattogram had 10 points from 10 matches and would play the Eliminator on Monday. Their opponents would either be Minister Group Dhaka or Khulna Tigers. If Khulna who have 8 points from 9 matches, win their next game later this day against Comilla Victorians, they will be through. But if they lose, Dhaka who have now 9 points from 10 matches, will play against Chattogram.