Terrific Jacks leads Chattogram to BPL playoff

Prothom Alo English Desk
Opener Will Jacks struck his career best 56 ball-91 as Chattogram Challengers confirmed playoff berth, securing a four-wicket win over Sylhet Sunrisers in their last match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday, reports BSS.

In a bid to exit the tournament with a winning note, Sylhet compiled a hefty 185-6 but their hopes were shattered by a marauding Jacks who led the charge to help Chattogram race to the victory (188-6) with five balls to spare. After this defeat Sylhet ended at the bottom table with just 3 points from 10 matches. They have won only one game and drawn one, courtesy of rain.

The win means Chattogram had 10 points from 10 matches and would play the Eliminator on Monday. Their opponents would either be Minister Group Dhaka or Khulna Tigers. If Khulna who have 8 points from 9 matches, win their next game later this day against Comilla Victorians, they will be through. But if they lose, Dhaka who have now 9 points from 10 matches, will play against Chattogram.

Jacks clattered eight fours and four sixes, the last of which sailed over cow corner to ensure Chattogram’s victory. He was ably supported by Chadwick Walton’s 23 ball-35 after.

The duo combined for a 69-run partnership to lay a solid platform of chasing down the big total after Chattogram were reduced to 39-2, losing Zakir Hasan (17) and captain Afif Hossain (7).

Walton, who struck three fours and two sixes, unfortunately was run out and Sylhet sensed a chance when they got Benny Howell (8) too.

Shamim Patwari joined Jacks and further hastened the victory with 21 off 7. Both Shamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were dismissed in quick succession but Jacks’ power-hitting quelled all the doubts for Chattogram.

Alauddin Babu and Sohag Gazi took two wickets for Sylhet.

No batter could hit a fifty in Sylhet’s mammoth total. The highest came from the willow of captain Ravi Bopara who made 44 off 21 with two fours and four sixes. Lendl Simmons hit 42 off 27, striking five fours and two sixes.

The duo paced the innings further after getting a fluent start from their openers Colin Ingram (24) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (32) who shared 41 runs in five overs after Chattogram elected to bat first. Mosaddek Hossain was the other notable scorer with an unbeaten 35.

Pacer Mrittuonjoy Chowdhury continued his rich vein of form, claiming three wickets for 37 runs.

