Terrific Jacks leads Chattogram to BPL playoff

Jacks clattered eight fours and four sixes, the last of which sailed over cow corner to ensure Chattogram’s victory. He was ably supported by Chadwick Walton’s 23 ball-35 after.
The duo combined for a 69-run partnership to lay a solid platform of chasing down the big total after Chattogram were reduced to 39-2, losing Zakir Hasan (17) and captain Afif Hossain (7).
Walton, who struck three fours and two sixes, unfortunately was run out and Sylhet sensed a chance when they got Benny Howell (8) too.
Shamim Patwari joined Jacks and further hastened the victory with 21 off 7. Both Shamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were dismissed in quick succession but Jacks’ power-hitting quelled all the doubts for Chattogram.
Alauddin Babu and Sohag Gazi took two wickets for Sylhet.
No batter could hit a fifty in Sylhet’s mammoth total. The highest came from the willow of captain Ravi Bopara who made 44 off 21 with two fours and four sixes. Lendl Simmons hit 42 off 27, striking five fours and two sixes.
The duo paced the innings further after getting a fluent start from their openers Colin Ingram (24) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (32) who shared 41 runs in five overs after Chattogram elected to bat first. Mosaddek Hossain was the other notable scorer with an unbeaten 35.
Pacer Mrittuonjoy Chowdhury continued his rich vein of form, claiming three wickets for 37 runs.