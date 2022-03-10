Test victory against New Zealand to encourage Bangladesh: Tamim

"We are at such a stage in ODI cricket that we should not say anything other than winning. Not that I would say we want to play good cricket, as we had said 10 years ago," Tamim said on Wednesday.

"Of course we'll go with the mindset of victory. It is also true that it's difficult. Our record there is not so good which can be changed at any moment. Great example was the New Zealand Test. Where we've not played well in any format for a long time but we were able to change that. We will try to change the record we have in South Africa. We all know it's challenging. They are a very good team in their condition. But we definitely want to win. We will do whatever it takes to do that. If the result comes back, then it’s very good. If not, we will work hard again."

Tamim believes the team that he got had all the ingredients to win any match in any part of the world.