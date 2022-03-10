Test victory against New Zealand to encourage Bangladesh: Tamim

"We are at such a stage in ODI cricket that we should not say anything other than winning. Not that I would say we want to play good cricket, as we had said 10 years ago," Tamim said on Wednesday.
"Of course we'll go with the mindset of victory. It is also true that it's difficult. Our record there is not so good which can be changed at any moment. Great example was the New Zealand Test. Where we've not played well in any format for a long time but we were able to change that. We will try to change the record we have in South Africa. We all know it's challenging. They are a very good team in their condition. But we definitely want to win. We will do whatever it takes to do that. If the result comes back, then it’s very good. If not, we will work hard again."
Tamim believes the team that he got had all the ingredients to win any match in any part of the world.
"We can win and we are proving that off and on in various formats. Think about the New Zealand tour, we have never won a game in about 30-32 (33 matches). But the team has changed that. Hopefully, the team will be able to change the abysmal record in South Africa as well," he said.
"One thing I always believe is that if you are mentally fresh, whatever it is, you can do anything if you have that faith. I can say one thing with my team, everyone believes it is possible to get something good. I keep talking about points all the time because there is so much to notice now. We'll try our best. Then let's see what happens after the game."
Tamim who missed most of the cricket since 2021 across formats including New Zealand Test series because of injury earlier this year, has gone off form in Afghanistan ODI series, scoring just 8, 12 and 11, said he is not fazed by that off form, knowing that he is now more matured that any other time.
"More than just creating pressure, I find pride in my own performance. I feel bad when I don't run. We have to discuss what people are saying or not saying. Personally I get frustrated a lot of the time. At the same time, having played international cricket for so long, I have learned that you will not play well in one series, two series or three series. Again you are playing well in three consecutive series," he said.
He also said that he would love to talk with the members of the New Zealand Test series to know their process of before winning the Mount Maungunai Test.
"I was not with that team in New Zealand unfortunately. Let those who were like me come and talk. Many of the members are in the ODI squad. I would love to talk about the match, their thoughts, their processes, what they were thinking at the time. Everyone has a responsibility. Everyone is a leader of the team," he remarked.
Tamim said that he is happy that Bangladesh will be up against an almost- full-strength South Africa side, which is only missing Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, who have fitness concerns.
Bangladesh are scheduled to leave for South Africa on 12 March. The ODIs will be played on 18, 20 and 23 March and will be followed by a two-match Test series.