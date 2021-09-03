Thakur, Yadav lead India recovery against England

Shardul Thakur marked his return to India duty with a record-breaking fifty that saw the tourists fight back on the first day of the fourth Test England at the Oval on Thursday.

Thakur made 57, including a fifty in just 31 balls -- the fastest in terms of balls faced in a Test in England -- as he revived India from 117-6 to a total of 191 all out after they had lost the toss in overcast, bowler-friendly conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah then removed both openers in the same over before Umesh Yadav captured the prize wicket of England captain Joe Root for 21 after the star batsman, now top of the world rankings, had made hundreds in the first three Tests of a five-match series all square at 1-1.