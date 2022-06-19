The first session killed the match: Shakib

Bangladesh’s newly appointed Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan began his third term as captain with a seven-wicket defeat against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday.

Shakib individually had a good match with two half-centuries, but the hosts controlled majority of the Test and won the match deservingly.

Dissecting the defeat, Shakib feels that the disastrous first session of the game took Bangladesh out of the match. The Tigers later showed fight but it wasn’t enough to claw their way back into the contest.