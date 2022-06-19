The first session killed the match: Shakib

Bangladesh’s first innings ended in the following session for just 103 runs. Bangladesh had Shakib to thank as without his contribution of 51, the visitors would not have crossed the 100-run threshold.
Shakib feels that losing the toss and then losing the top-order for next to nothing set Bangladesh too far back in the contest.
“(The toss) Played a significant part, but we can’t complain. If we could have applied ourselves better, it would have been ideal. The wicket was pretty good after that. That one session killed the game for us,” Shakib said in the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.
Head coach Russell Domingo had said after the third day’s play that many batters in the team are low on confidence and for that reason are struggling to score runs.
Shakib said the batters have to figure out ways to score runs and said that they could try to follow his and Nurul Hasan’s, who made 64 in the second innings, approach in the next game.
“Batsmen need to find ways to score runs. That’s a simple equation that we need to work on.”
“I was positive in my batting, I kept it simple and that’s how I was successful… Nurul was under pressure, the way he applied himself showed a lot of character. Some of the other batters can take the same approach and play good cricket in the next game.
The 35-year-old also sang praises of his bowlers and hoped they would get more support from the batters in the second and final Test of the series.
“Happy with the way the bowlers performed… All our bowlers bowled their hearts out. Batting let us down and hopefully we come back well in the next game.”