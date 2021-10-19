Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia

Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga set up a comprehensive seven-wicket win for Sri Lanka against debutants Namibia in round one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Theekshana returned figures of 3-25 and Hasaranga took two wickets to help dismiss Namibia for 96 in the second Group A encounter of the day in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia hurt Sri Lanka with three wickets in the chase but Avishka Fernando (30) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) put on an unbeaten stand of 74 to steer the team home in 13.3 overs.

"We want to get through this qualifying stage. All well went for us," skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the win.

Shanaka praised man of the match Theekshana and said, "He has been outstanding. He has been training with Ajantha Mendis back home and has a lot more to offer in the future."