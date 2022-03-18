There is no reason for not doing well: Tamim Iqbal

Ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against hosts South Africa starting on Friday, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said they are eager to change the history of doing well against the Proteas in their backyard, reports UNB.

The first match of the series will take place on Friday at 5:00pm (Bangladesh time) at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The other two matches will be played on 20 and 23 March at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and SuperSport Park, Centurion respectively.