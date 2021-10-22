Scotland join Bangladesh in second round

Richie Berrington, finished the game with a huge six to remain 31 not out. Matthew Cross (26) was also undefeated.

Scotland will go into Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the runners-up from qualifying Group A - likely to be either Ireland or Namibia.

“This is an opportunity for Scotland to test themselves against the best,” said Coetzer.

“There’s a real togetherness among our squad, through thick and thin.

“This group we were just in was a mighty tough group so the next one will be tougher. We will go into every game full of hope and belief that we can win more games.”

Bangladesh, who were stunned by Scotland in their opening game, secured the second qualifying spot in Group B by seeing off Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.