Three uncapped players called for West Indies ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, including three uncapped players–pacers Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, reports BSS.

While Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan had already made their T20 debut, playing one and four matches respectively in shortest format of the game, Shoriful Islam is completely new in the squad.

They were rewarded for their consistent performances since cricket started in the country following a COVID-19 pandemic-induced break.