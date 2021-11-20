Tigers aim win to keep Pakistan series alive

In the first match, Bangladesh batted first and failed to post a challenging total on the board. They could only manage 127 for seven in 20 overs. Pakistan chased it down with four wickets in hand in 19.2 overs.
After the match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad blamed the top-order batters for their lean performance. He said the result would have been better if the batters did well.
The hosts’ bowlers, on the other hand, were up to the mark. They restricted the visitors in the powerplay but failed to deliver in the death overs.
Bangladeshi batters need to come up with big scores in the second match. If they can win this, the third and final T20I will be a final for both teams, which will take place on Monday at the same venue.
After the T20I series, both the teams will take on each other in a two-match Test series. While the first Test will begin on 26 November in Chattogram, the second one will take place in Dhaka from 4 December.