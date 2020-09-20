Tigers begin skill camp ahead of Sri Lanka series

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country in March country’s cricketing activities have stopped. However, the cricketers returned to the ground on 19 July when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organised individual training sessions. The players continued their individual training at different venues across the country. However with the three-match Test series in Sri Lanka approaching fast, finally the BCB started the group practice.

Before starting the camp, all of the cricketers had to undergo a corona test in which they returned negative. The BCB then sent them to team Hotel Sonargaon where the cricket apex board rented two floors for the cricketers, coaching and other staff. Even the hotel’s 35 staff, who are assigned to provide service to the players, had to undergo a corona test. Two buses have been kept ready for cricketers’ travelling from hotel to stadium and stadium to hotel. The bus drivers also have been in a Bio-secure bubble along with others.