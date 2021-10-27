Tigers eye bounce back in first meet against England in T20 format

Desperate to hit back into the winning way in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, Bangladesh will take on England in their second match of the Super 12 on Wednesday at Sheikh Jayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The match which will start at 4:00pm (Bangladesh Time) and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports, reports BSS.

The match will mark Bangladesh’s first meeting with the English in this format.