Tigers eye first T20 series win against New Zealand

Bangladesh geared up for their first Twenty20 International series victory against New Zealand as they set to take on the visitors in the third of the five-match series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday, reports BSS.

The match will start at 4:00pm and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports.

The Tigers lead the series 2-0 following seven-wicket victory in the first match and four-run win in the second game. The home side crushed New Zealand in the first match, dismissing the tourists for their lowest T20 International score of 60.