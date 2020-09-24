Tigers’ pre-departure COVID-19 test suspended as Sri Lanka tour 'uncertain'

Bangladesh team’s scheduled departure on 27 September for a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month will likely be delayed, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department has postponed a COVID-19 test for the cricketers scheduled for Friday.

“We’ve stopped Friday’s COVID-19 test because the tour is uncertain. We’ll set a new schedule once the tour is final,” Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told UNB.