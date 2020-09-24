Tigers’ pre-departure COVID-19 test suspended as Sri Lanka tour 'uncertain'

Bangladesh team’s scheduled departure on 27 September for a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month will likely be delayed, reports UNB.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department has postponed a COVID-19 test for the cricketers scheduled for Friday.
“We’ve stopped Friday’s COVID-19 test because the tour is uncertain. We’ll set a new schedule once the tour is final,” Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told UNB.
Sri Lanka said the tour would go ahead only if the health department allows a shorter quarantine period for Bangladesh team.
The series is part of the ongoing World Test Championship. It was originally scheduled for July-August this year but was rescheduled for October-November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka’s health protocol mandates everyone to maintain strict 14-day quarantine after entering the island nation. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has urged Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reduce this period to seven days but the proposal was shot down by the health department.
During a media interaction on 14 September, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said if Sri Lanka doesn’t consider a shorter quarantine period for the Bangladesh team, the Tigers might not go ahead with the tour.
“We’re preparing everything keeping in the mind that we’ll fly for Sri Lanka on 27 September. But we’re yet to get confirmation from Sri Lanka about what we’ve asked them to fulfill. It’ll be challenging (to continue with the tour plan),” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdury told the media on Wednesday.
“Both boards are committed to continuing with the series as it’s a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. If any further adjustment is required we’ll do that. But before that, we’ve to get their feedback which is still due,” Nizamuddin said.
Bangladesh is hosting a skill training camp with 27 members ahead of the expected Sri Lanka tour. All players are living in hotel so that they are not exposed to the virus.