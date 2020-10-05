Tigers to play second intra-squad game Monday

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque starred in the first game hitting a ton. Sai Hassan, Soumya Sarkar also did well hitting the fifties, and Taksin Ahmed and Taijul Islam shone with the ball taking three wickets each on day one.

“It was great to play this game because we were out of any sort of competitive cricket for a long time. I was nervous before the game starts. I think the long game made this situation. We have had a good preparation camp before the match. Especially, our pace-bowlers did really well. Their hard world paid off in the match. I have tried to take it as a Test match. We don’t know when we get another chance to play a Test. Overall, this match was really a good opportunity for to back to the game again,” Mominul told on Sunday after the first intra-squad game.

Tigers were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka last month for a three-match Test series. But due to the COVID-19 restriction in the island nation, the series has been postponed . After the postponement of this series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to keep the cricketers busy playing among themselves.

After the second and final two-day intra-squad game, the members of the Bangladesh team will play a three-match one-day series. Earlier, they were scheduled to play a three-day practice game, but the management changed to a three-match one-day series.