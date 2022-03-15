Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketers

Cricket

Bangladesh celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Nahida Khan during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 14, 2022
The players of Bangladesh men's national cricket team also were over the moon after the Women's team created a history beating Pakistan by 9 runs in their first ODI World Cup appearance in New Zealand, reports BSS.

They have taken their social media handle to congratulate their female colleagues, hoping that the Tigresses will achieve many more success in the coming days.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of the Bangladesh team, wrote “Congratulation” on his official Facebook page to greet the national women’s team.

Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain of the national team, wrote, "Bangladesh Women registered their first-ever cricket world cup win, beating Pakistan by 9 runs. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also elated with the victory of women’s national cricket team in the World Cup as he wrote on Facebook, "Bangladesh women's cricket team picked up their first-ever victory on the stage of the world cup. Congratulations to the women's cricket team on this magnificent victory against Pakistan!"

Another senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim congratulated women's cricketers, writing that the first victory is always special.

"Congratulations to our Tigresses on the first ever ODI victory in ICC World Cup, against Pakistan. The first one is always special! What a game. Proud of our team."

Mahmoudullah Riyad, the T20I captain, congratulated the team and wrote, "It's a great moment. Congratulations Tigresses."

National team's star opener Liton Das wrote, “Congratulations girls. The first win in the World Cup. There will definitely be more wins.”

Hard-hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar wrote, “First win at the World Cup! Congratulations girls."

