Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketers

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also elated with the victory of women’s national cricket team in the World Cup as he wrote on Facebook, "Bangladesh women's cricket team picked up their first-ever victory on the stage of the world cup. Congratulations to the women's cricket team on this magnificent victory against Pakistan!"
Another senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim congratulated women's cricketers, writing that the first victory is always special.
"Congratulations to our Tigresses on the first ever ODI victory in ICC World Cup, against Pakistan. The first one is always special! What a game. Proud of our team."
Mahmoudullah Riyad, the T20I captain, congratulated the team and wrote, "It's a great moment. Congratulations Tigresses."
National team's star opener Liton Das wrote, “Congratulations girls. The first win in the World Cup. There will definitely be more wins.”
Hard-hitting batsman Soumya Sarkar wrote, “First win at the World Cup! Congratulations girls."