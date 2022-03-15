Tigresses' success elated Men's team cricketers

The players of Bangladesh men's national cricket team also were over the moon after the Women's team created a history beating Pakistan by 9 runs in their first ODI World Cup appearance in New Zealand, reports BSS.

They have taken their social media handle to congratulate their female colleagues, hoping that the Tigresses will achieve many more success in the coming days.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain of the Bangladesh team, wrote “Congratulation” on his official Facebook page to greet the national women’s team.