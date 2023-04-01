Shakib, Liton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test

Bangladesh named a 14-member squad for the one-off Test against Ireland on Saturday, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das included in the squad.

Shakib and Liton have signed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2023 season. KKR will begin their campaign on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants.