Shakib, Liton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test

Bangladesh named a 14-member squad for the one-off Test against Ireland on Saturday, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das included in the squad.
Shakib and Liton have signed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2023 season. KKR will begin their campaign on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants.
But the franchise will have to wait a bit longer for their Bangladeshi recruits as Liton and Shakib will have to stay in Bangladesh for the Tiger’s maiden Test against Ireland, which will begin on 4 April at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Nurul Hasan, who were part of Bangladesh’s two-Test series against India, have been dropped. Out of them, Zakir has been dropped due to an injury.
Tamim Iqbal, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, who missed the India series owing to an injury, returned to the Test team. Opener Shadman Islam, who has been among the runs in first-class cricket, had been recalled to the Test side.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das (vc), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mahmudul Hasan