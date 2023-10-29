England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup

England bowlers led by David Willey kept India down to 229-9 despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 87 in a must-win World Cup match for the defending champions on Sunday.

Willey, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck, after England elected to bowl at Lucknow in search of a victory to cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each and a spirited performance by the fielders, who threw themselves around to stop runs, made England look a like a different side.