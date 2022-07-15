Record-breaker Topley guide England to level India ODI series

But a seventh-wicket partnership of 62 between Moeen Ali, a member of the 2019 World Cup squad but not in the XI for the final, and David Willey, dropped on the eve of the tournament and replaced by the now-injured Jofra Archer, took them to 246 all out.

Moeen top-scored with 47 and Willey made 41.

England captain Jos Buttler, hailing a “great turnaround,” said: “Reece Topley has played brilliantly recently. To bowl like he did in the T20s (where England were beaten 2-1 by India) and then come here and take 6-24 at Lord’s - a special day.”

No India batsman made more than the 29 managed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain and opener Rohit Sharma, lbw for a duck to Topley after an unbeaten 76 at the Oval, said: “England had the partnership in the middle with Ali and Willey but I still thought the win was achievable.

“We just didn’t bat well enough to get there.”

England’s all left-arm new-ball duo of Willey and Topley reeled off four successive maidens at the start of India’s chase, with the tourists slumping to 31-4 inside 12 overs.

After Rohit fell to Topley, India dangerman Rishabh Pant was also out for nought when he chipped Brydon Carse to mid-on.