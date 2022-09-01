Cricket

Combined effort sees Bangladesh post 183

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (R) and Afif Hossain take a run during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 1 September, 2022
Bangladesh batters produced a combined effort to post a respectable 183 for 7 against Sri Lanka in their must win match against Sri Lanka during the group B affair of the Asia Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh came with different approach and personnel and that paid off as new opener Mehidy Hasan gave a brisk start with a well-made 38 off 26 balls.

Captain Shakib al Hasan, however, struggled as he could score just 24 runs consuming 22 balls and another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim got out for just four off five balls.

Mahudullah, another senior player of the side also slowed the innings making 27 off 22 balls but Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain played two good T20 innings and Taskin Ahmed played a late cameo to help the side get past 180-run mark.

Afif, who made highest 39 off just 22 balls, struck four fours and two sixes and the southpaw took charge on Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Sri Lankan leggie is regarded as the most dangerous bowler for them with white ball but he finished with a figure of 2-41 off four overs.

Debutant Ashida Fernando was the most expensive as he conceded 51 from four overs and his last over produced 17 runs thanks to two fours of Mosaddek and a big six of Taskin.

Mosaddek ended with a high impact 24 off just nine balls while Taskin was not out on 11 off six balls as their unbeaten stand added 24 off 11 balls.

Sri Lanka have to make history to win the match as the highest successful chase in the ground in a T20I is 180 by Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in 2016.

Both the teams lost their respective first matches against the same opponent- Afghanistan- so the loser of the match will be eliminated while the winner will go through to the super four.

