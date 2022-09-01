Combined effort sees Bangladesh post 183

Bangladesh batters produced a combined effort to post a respectable 183 for 7 against Sri Lanka in their must win match against Sri Lanka during the group B affair of the Asia Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh came with different approach and personnel and that paid off as new opener Mehidy Hasan gave a brisk start with a well-made 38 off 26 balls.

Captain Shakib al Hasan, however, struggled as he could score just 24 runs consuming 22 balls and another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim got out for just four off five balls.