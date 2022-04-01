Ton-up Babar, Haq guide Pakistan in record-breaking ODI chase

Haq added 111 for the second wicket with Azam off 92 balls.

Azam reached his 15th ODI century with a single off Cameron Green, reaching the mark off 73 balls. He added 80 for the third wicket with Mohammad Rizwan before he was caught off Nathan Ellis with 40 needed off 34 balls.

When Rizwan fell for 23, Pakistan still needed 32 but Khushdil Shah cracked 27 not out with two fours and as many sixes and Iftikhar (eight not out) saw off the target in 49 overs.

Pakistan’s previous highest ODI chase was 327 achieved against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2014.

Earlier, McDermott scored 104 off 108 balls in only his fourth ODI, while Travis Head struck 89 and Marnus Labuschagne hit 59 after Australia were sent in to bat in to bat.