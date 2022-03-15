Ton-up Babar, Shafique foil Australia's victory bids in second Test

Skipper Babar Azam cracked a fighting century with great support from opener Abdullah Shafique Tuesday as Pakistan thwarted Australia's hopes of a quick win in the second Test in Karachi.

Set a daunting 506-run target, Azam knocked his sixth Test century -- and second against Australia -- to guide Pakistan to 192-2 and raise hopes of an improbable victory, or even a fighting draw.

At the close Azam was unbeaten on 102 and Shafique 71 as the pair added 171 for the third wicket, leaving the home team needing another 314 runs in the 90 overs of the final day for a win, or bat out three sessions for the draw.