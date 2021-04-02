Ton-up Dussen lifts South Africa to fighting total against Pakistan

Rassie van der Dussen hit a maiden international century and enabled South Africa to recover from a shaky start in the first one-day international against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Van der Dussen made 123 not out in a South African total of 273 for six after the hosts were sent in to bat on a pitch which Van der Dussen described as "sticky and two-paced".

South Africa were struggling at 55 for four before Van der Dussen and David Miller (50) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 116. He and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) then added 64 for the sixth wicket.