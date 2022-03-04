Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

Recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq said his hundred against Australia was "special" as Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia on a commanding 245-1 in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The 26-year-old left-hander marked the first Test by Australia in Pakistan for 24 years with 132 not out, leaving the tourists frustrated on a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

"A hundred against Australia is special and different from other teams," said Haq, playing his first Test since December 2019.

"I was not getting chances in Tests, but I was following the process -- and it's nice to take challenges like this one, against a formidable attack of Australia."